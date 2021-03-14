Menu
The aftermath of a cattle truck rollover north of Goomeri, March 14, 2021. Picture: Holly Cormack & Dominic Elsome
More than 20 cows shot following truck rollover

Holly Cormack
Dominic Elsome
and
14th Mar 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:49 PM
Gunshots could be heard throughout Goomeri as local graziers and police had to put down one third of the 70 cows loaded onto a cattle truck after it crashed this morning.

The aftermath of a cattle truck rollover north of Goomeri today. Picture: Holly Cormack
A Queensland Police Service (QPS) officer on scene told the South Burnett Times the B-double truck had been heading to Gympie, from Goomeri, when it rolled off the side of the Burnett Highway just before 10am.

The B-double lies on its side. Picture: Dominic Elsome
"It was coming around the corner and the load shifted, which has then caused it to tip over," he said.

Of the 70 cattle loaded into the truck, 23 injured animals had to be put down.

More than 20 cows died following the truck crash. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Representatives from the Gympie regional Council and local graziers helped round up any escaped cattle.

Dead cattle are removed from the side of the Bruce Highway following the truck crash. Picture: Dominic Elsome
One lane of the Burnett Highway was closed to traffic during the recovery process.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics arrived at 9.56am to assess the driver, but the man, in his 30s, escaped injury.

The aftermath of a cattle truck rollover north of Goomeri on Sunday morning. Picture: Dominic Elsome
The remaining cattle were rounded up and taken back to the feedlot.

