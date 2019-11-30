More than $25 million to improve Central Highlands roads

The Federal Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz has met with Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes in Emerald.

CENTRAL Highlands infrastructure projects have received a commitment of more than $25 million in funding after a visit from the Federal Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz.

Mr Buchholz met with Central Highlands Regional Council mayor Kerry Hayes at Emerald yesterday following the Federal Government’s recent announcement on plans to bring forward infrastructure spending to boost the economy.

“Cr Hayes put forward a strong case on the economic benefits of upgrading local road infrastructure,” Mr Buchholz said.

“Our Government has a strong commitment to regional areas and we have already committed to supporting a number of important local projects.”

These include a $15.2 million to upgrade the Capricorn Highway between Emerald and Rockhampton, an increase in Roads to Recovery funding to the Central Highlands Council to $10.8 million over the next five years, $418,000 in road Black Spot funding to provide safety upgrades to a number of intersections around Emerald, $1.4 million towards the Emerald Airport General Aviation upgrade and $1 million towards expansion and upgrade of the Emerald Saleyards.

Cr Hayes said the meeting provided a good opportunity to speak to the Assistant Minister about local roads and infrastructure.

“As someone who grew up and began his working career here locally, Scott Buchholz understands the key issues when it comes to infrastructure,” he said.

“The CQ Inland Port at Yamala will be a major project for our region given the increase in the local freight and transport on our roads and rail.

“The Federal Government has $2.9 million set aside to support this important project with more available.

“The Assistant Minister appreciates the importance of our region as a hub for Central Queensland’s mining and agricultural industries and the need to boost infrastructure.”

Assistant Minister Buchholz said the Coalition Government stands ready to provide more road funding through its Roads of Strategic Importance Initiative (ROSI)

“We’ve announced $60 million in the region for the Townsville to Roma corridor that will upgrade and seal roads that are becoming important freight routes.

“We’ve also allocated $190 million to the Rockhampton to Mount Isa corridor that will deliver improvements to highway and connecting roads once the Queensland Government commits to its share of funding,” Mr Buchholz said