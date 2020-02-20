More than $50k up for grabs at annual race day

IRISH THEME: Terry and Maria Hoare at the 2019 Springsure St Patrick's Day Races.

SPRINGSURE will come alive at the ‘green as green can be’ Springsure Racecourse on March 21 with the punters hoping a green storm of Irish luck rains down on them.

As always, the Springsure St Patrick’s Day Race will run with the annual Irish-themed race meeting kick starting the year in Springsure as one of the town’s biggest social events.

The event always brings patrons from all parts of the Central Highlands, the local town folk of Springsure and surrounding grazing areas together for a day of celebration.

In 2020, the meeting has generated plenty of talk around town with town and country folk.

The club has made every effort to ensure Springsure St Patty’s Day is bigger and better than ever in 2020.

Club stalwart, President Terry Hoare, said the club had gone all out to make sure that trainers, jockeys and owners were well looked after with the club offering a record $50,800 in prizemoney to be spread across the five race card.

The main event on the program will be the $10,000 Woolcock Family Bracelet Open Handicap.

The day will have something for everyone including a very competitive Fashions of the Field, a big array of dining options will be available and the bar will be serving up drinks to keep St Patrick’s Day cheer going throughout the day and well into the night.

The live band, Velocity, will also keep the punters grooving all night.

Children’s entertainment will be set up on-course to keep the kids in a green fit of Irish fun with a merry-go-round and jumping castle on offer.

The club as always puts the safety of their patrons first along with convenience and will provide a shuttle bus.

The buses will run on demand from Springsure State School from 12pm at the Charles St gate.

The bus will shuttle throughout the day and night to keep up with demand on the day and well into the evening.

There will be basic camping facilities on offer at the track, including access to the toilets.

A big breakfast will be served on Sunday morning.

Patrons hoping to get there early to claim a good table can enter the course at 11am with the first race on the program kicking off at 1.30pm.

General gate entry is $20 for adults, $10 for high school students and seniors.

Free entry for primary school students.

For more information phone Club Secretary is Philippa Whitehead on 4984 1668.

Check out the Springsure St Patrick’s Day Races Facebook page for further info.

In the winner’s circle:

EMMA Bell was in the winner’s circle at last weekend’s Saturday Tab meeting in Rockhampton.

Bell piloted the Zoe Hohn trained Louie the Ledgend ($6) home in a thrilling finishing causing a massive boilover with Natalie McCall trained Blue Odyssey going down as a raging hot $1.45 favourite.

Bell prevailed in a thrilling finish in the class 3 plate over 1100 metres.