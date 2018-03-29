Menu
More to modern industrial building than meets the eye

PLACE WITH SPACE: A fully tenanted freehold industrial property at 8 Commerce Ave, Warana, goes to auction in April.
A MODERN industrial building located in a renowned industrial estate in Warana is being offered for sale via auction by Ray White Commercial Caloundra.

The large freehold property located at 8 Commerce Avenue comprises of a spacious warehouse, impeccable showroom, air-conditioned offices, workshop and mezzanine area, as well as eight roller doors with easy access for transportation.

"The property is built on two titles, with the land area totalling 2200sq m and a building area of 1475sq m,'' Ray White marketing agent Brenton Thomas said.

"Opportunities to purchase properties such as these are becoming fewer and further between given its location, size and quality finishes.

"The site benefits from its prime central location, ensuring a high level of employment in the surrounding areas which in turn provides a strong demand for local products and services."

The property is currently fully tenanted by the well established company Format Kitchen Enterprises, offering a de-risked investment whilst also providing the opportunity for an owner-occupier in the future.

"This is an ideal addition to any existing property portfolio for an astute investor or owner wishing to tenant the building in the future".

The property will be auctioned on Thursday April 26 at 11am, in rooms at The Events Centre at 20 Minchinton Street, Caloundra.

WARANA

8 Commerce Avenue

What: Fully tenanted freehold industrial property comprising 1475sq m building on 2200sq m

Features: Spacious warehouse, impeccable showroom, air-conditioned offices, workshop and mezzanine area

Price: Auctioned in rooms Thursday, April 26, at 11am, The Events Centre, 20 Minchinton Street Caloundra

Agent: Brenton Thomas at Ray White Commercial Caloundra

Contact: 0407 693 467

