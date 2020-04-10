Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four people have been killed in a fire at a retirement home, with 16 others injured.
Four people have been killed in a fire at a retirement home, with 16 others injured.
News

Retirement home fire kills four

10th Apr 2020 7:20 AM

A fire in a retirement home in Moscow has killed four people and injured 16 others but firefighters managed to rescue 50 people from the burning building, emergency officials say.

The fire broke out on Wednesday night in the basement of the building and quickly spread to the ground floor. It was most likely caused by a malfunctioning electric cable, authorities said.

The retirement home in northwest Moscow housed elderly people with limited mobility, according to Russian media reports.

Fifteen men and women aged 66-90 remained hospitalised on Thursday with injuries from burns and smoke inhalation, the Interfax news agency reported. All were reported in grave condition, and four were put on ventilators, Interfax said. One person was apparently discharged.

Police have launched a criminal probe into the fire.

Originally published as Moscow retirement home fire kills four

death fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Which businesses are open in the Central Highlands?

        Which businesses are open in the Central Highlands?

        News Get in touch with us to let us know that you’re still open.

        Emerald man hopes to light up Easter spirit

        premium_icon Emerald man hopes to light up Easter spirit

        News Len Bunce set up an Easter light display outside his home.

        Police clamp down on Easter holiday outings

        premium_icon Police clamp down on Easter holiday outings

        News Officers to hand out on-the-spot fines to anyone being ‘reckless and in blatant...

        Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

        premium_icon Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

        Health It’s understood the move has affected thousands of workers.