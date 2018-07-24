Menu
Login
Nigerian officials say eight people have been killed in a suicide attack on a mosque in Konduga town in the country's north. Picture: AP Photo/Jossy Ola
Nigerian officials say eight people have been killed in a suicide attack on a mosque in Konduga town in the country's north. Picture: AP Photo/Jossy Ola
News

Suicide bombing in Nigeria kills eight

by Staff writers
24th Jul 2018 5:02 AM

A MALE suicide bomber on Monday killed at least eight worshipers during morning prayer at a mosque in northeast Nigeria.

The blast happened in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno state after the bomber detonated his explosives. 

Borno State Commissioner of Police Damian Chukwu told CNN: "A male suicide bomber went into a mosque and denoted explosives, killing himself and seven others. Seven others are injured, and they have been taken to the hospital," 

CNN says no one has claimed responsibility for Monday's attack so far, but the police in Borno said they suspected terror group Boko Haram, whose militants have waged a decade-long war bombing mosques, markets and other public places in northern Nigeria.

The Head of Vigilance Group in the area, Malam Ali Kolo, told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, a child, sustained different degrees of injuries when the bomber detonated the Improvised Explosive Device, IED, strapped to his body during the morning congregational prayer. - the Daily Post in Nigeria has reported.

Explaining how the incident occurred, he said the suicide bomber sneaked into the affected mosque at Mainari area of Konduga and carried out the attack.

"It is not clear how the suicide bomber infiltrated the town and attacked the mosque," Kolo said.

"The building collapsed during the explosion, and the victims were evacuated from the rubbles."

Alhaji Bello Dambatta, the Head of Rescue Team, Borno State Emergency Management Agency, also confirmed the attack.

"The male bomber walked into the mosque while prayers were on and exploded, killing eight worshippers and injuring five others," he told AFP.

"Seven of the victims died in the mosque while another died on the way to (the Borno state capital) Maiduguri."

Injured victims of a suicide bomb attack receive treatment as they arrive at a hospital in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Monday, July 23, 2018. Picture: AP Photo/Jossy Ola
Injured victims of a suicide bomb attack receive treatment as they arrive at a hospital in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Monday, July 23, 2018. Picture: AP Photo/Jossy Ola
Injured victims of a suicide bomb attack receive treatment as they arrive at a hospital in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Monday, July 23, 2018. Picture: AP Photo/Jossy Ola
Injured victims of a suicide bomb attack receive treatment as they arrive at a hospital in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Monday, July 23, 2018. Picture: AP Photo/Jossy Ola

The latest attack comes as Nigeria's government is encouraging people displaced by Boko Haram's Islamist insurgency to return home.

editors picks nigeria suicide bombing

Top Stories

    Artist's proud moment

    Artist's proud moment

    News Michael Gagnepain took home the Acquisitive prize at the 2018 Annual Art Awards last Saturday night.

    Creating support links

    Creating support links

    News Emerald woman starts depression/anxiety support group.

    Bush adventures kids will love

    Bush adventures kids will love

    News Local author inspires big rural dreams.

    What can you do?

    What can you do?

    News Chance to learn life-saving skills.

    Local Partners