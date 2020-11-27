Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Food & Entertainment

The forgotten Australians snacks that need to return

27th Nov 2020 10:58 AM

Snacks just tasted better as a child. Only a child could honestly say they can tell the difference between different M&Ms.

But sadly, like many things in life as you grow older your dreams are crushed and your favourite snack suddenly disappears.

Now news.com.au wants to try and at least one of your dreams come true.

We want to find out Australia's favourite forgotten snack and then campaign for it to be rightfully returned to the shelves.

So choose wisely in the poll below, because this really is the most important decision you'll make today, or maybe ever.

Have we missed any? Comment and let us know

 

Tasty Toobs.
Tasty Toobs.

 

 

Sunnyboy ice blocks.
Sunnyboy ice blocks.

 

Milo Bar.
Milo Bar.

 

Dixie Drumsticks.
Dixie Drumsticks.

 

Kettle Herb and Spice chips.
Kettle Herb and Spice chips.

 

Burger Man chips.
Burger Man chips.

 

Incredibites.
Incredibites.

 

Arnott’s coffee strolls.
Arnott’s coffee strolls.

 

 

Originally published as Most important decision you'll make today

More Stories

australia food lifestyle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAIF delivers $76m to help CQUni tech upgrade

        Premium Content NAIF delivers $76m to help CQUni tech upgrade

        News After copping criticism over the years, the NAIF has delivered a significant loan to CQUniversity.

        Two injured from crash on Peak Downs Hwy

        Premium Content Two injured from crash on Peak Downs Hwy

        News Emergency services were called to the crash just after 2.30pm.

        ‘Above and beyond’: CQ man recognised in global awards

        Premium Content ‘Above and beyond’: CQ man recognised in global awards

        Rural “Not only do we work hard in a remote location and give back to the community, but...

        Alleged high range drink driver busted near CQ maccas

        Premium Content Alleged high range drink driver busted near CQ maccas

        News The 28-year-old Central Queensland driver will face court next month.