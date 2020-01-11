Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Most of Queensland set to see rain

by Cloe Read
11th Jan 2020 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MOST of Queensland is set to see showers over the coming days with some regions seeing as much as 50 millimetres of rainfall.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said most of the state will see showers and some areas thunderstorms.

"Today, the far north and the southeast coast will see some showers later today which will head into overnight," he said.

"Sunday, we'll start to see more widespread rain, with the Wide Bay region seeing some thunderstorms.

"Generally, most of the state will see five to 10 millimetres of rain apart from the far north west."

The Peninsula and tropical north is forecast to have heavy afternoon storms and is set to receive 50 millimetres or more of rainfall most days in the coming week.

Coastal areas will tomorrow morning see cooler conditions with temperatures sitting between the high 20s to 30 degrees with possible showers and thunderstorms, while Brisbane is expected to see between 15 to 30 millimetres of rain.

The Gold Coast is forecast to see up to 40mm of rain on Sunday with a 90 per cent chance of rain.

A strong wind warning is also in place for Sunday for the Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay and Gold Coast waters.

TODAY'S TEMPERATURE (MAX):

Brisbane: 33

Caloundra: 33

Coolangatta: 31

Ipswich: 36

Toowoomba: 34

Bundaberg: 34

Gladstone: 33

Rockhampton: 36

Emerald: 39

Mackay: 32

Townsville: 34

Cairns: 32

Kowanyama: 36

Urandangi: 44

Longreach: 42

Roma: 40

Birdsville: 40

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Contribute to town with the SES

        Contribute to town with the SES

        News The Emerald SES is seeking new volunteers for training.

        Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

        premium_icon Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

        Crime Here are nine truly heartbreaking cases of animal cruelty.

        Five decades of customer service success

        premium_icon Five decades of customer service success

        News Capella Agencies celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

        Huge street fight leads to prison sentence

        premium_icon Huge street fight leads to prison sentence

        News The fight involved 30 people in Blackwater.