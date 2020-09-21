Menu
Emergency servicse on scene at First Bay, Coolum Beach where a women has been pulled from the surf. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Mother drowns while swimming with daughter at beach

Amber Hooker
21st Sep 2020 9:00 AM
UPDATE 8.30AM: A mother drowned in rough surf while out for a swim with her daughter at Coolum Beach on Monday morning, police have confirmed.

W ARNING: Graphic content below.

Emergency servicse on scene at First Bay, Coolum Beach where a woman has been pulled from the surf. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Speaking from the scene off Jubilee Esplanade, police Sergeant Peter Blake said surfers managed to pull the woman to shore and began CPR immediately.

Sgt Blake said paramedics took over CPR efforts once they arrived on scene, but the woman was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

Rough conditions at unpatrolled beach First Bay, Coolum where a woman drowned while swimming with her daughter on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called just after 7am.

Sgt Blake said the woman was on holidays from Toowoomba with her entire family and the circumstances were “tragic”.

It is understood the woman’s daughter has left the scene, but the woman’s sister and father remain.

Sgt Blake commended the efforts of the surfers who tried to save the woman.

Emergency services on scene at First Bay, Coolum Beach where a woman has been pulled from the surf. Picture: Patrick Woods
INITIAL STORY: Emergency services are responding after a body was reportedly been found at Coolum Beach on Monday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed police were called to Jubilee Esplanade at 7.14am.

The spokesman would not confirm any further details at this time.

A number of ambulance and police vehicle can be seen lining the street.

More information to come.

Emergency services on scene at Jubilee Esplanade, Coolum Beach where a body was reportedly found Monday morning.
