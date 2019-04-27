Child chokes on feathered Macca’s chicken wing

Mum furious after her daughter choked on feathers that were still attached to a McDonald's fried chicken wing.

She claimed that her little one coughed up a ball of fluff after they had ordered the fast food to their home in Beijing, China.

The tot's meal appears to have actual chicken feathers protruding from the batter as if the wing had been thrown into the fryer, unplucked, The Sun reported.

Outraged, the mum stormed down to the local McDonald's restaurant to complain about the incident.

A supervisor offered to compensate the disgruntled customer with 10 times the price of the chicken wings plus an extra 300 RMB ($AU63) for her troubles, according to local media.

However, the mother refused their offer and instead threatened to report them to the local authorities.

Local media said she has since filed a complaint with the state regulatory body, the China Food and Drug Administration.

Meanwhile, McDonald's took to the Chinese social media platform "Weibo" to publicly apologise for the incident and confirm that they are investigating the family's claims.

After photos of the "feathery" chicken wings were widely circulated on social media, some online commentators doubted the authenticity of the pictures while others were surprised that McDonald's chicken wings appear to be made from real poultry.

