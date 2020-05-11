Mother’s Day golf tournament a hit

SIXTY-FIVE people took part in a monthly competition at the Emerald Golf Club at the weekend.

The May Monthly Medal drew the large number of participants despite its being held on Mother’s Day.

Emerald Golf Club president Peter Bailey said that despite persisting coronavirus restrictions at the club, everyone enjoyed being outdoors.

“The sun was out, the sky was blue,” he said.

“People were enjoying their golf and we’re looking forward to the coming weeks when we might be able to have up to four people in a group.”

The club currently permits only two players in each group.

Wayne Miller and Ben Janesch.

“Everyone’s completing their round a lot quicker than normal, which is pleasing a lot of people,” Mr Bailey said.

“Particularly on Mother’s Day, they were able to get home and spend some time with the family.”

The men’s winner for the day was Chris Wilkie with a score of 65 nett. The women’s winner was Jenny Schulz with 73 nett.

The highest scorer and the tournament’s designated ‘Larry the Loser’ was Sid Sue, who won a half-hour lesson with a golf professional.

The monthly competitions are sponsored by members of the club. The May event was sponsored by Andos Concreting.

Sponsors Jon and Heather of Andos Concreting.

The Emerald Golf Club also recently hosted round seven of the Central Highlands Toyota series, in which 32 members participated and Willis Corfield hit a hole-in-one.