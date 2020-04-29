Menu
RAFFLE: CQ Pet Rescue has started its Mother’s Day Raffle, raising funds for animals in its care. Pictured: Molly.
News

Mother’s Day raffle to help rescue animals

Timothy Cox
29th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
ANIMAL rescue organisation CQ Pet Rescue is having its biggest raffle in years to mark Mother’s Day and to make up for emptier donation bins during the coronavirus pandemic.

Proceeds will go towards pet essentials, including vet treatments and transport.

The rescue group has recently lacked supplies for its foster animals because fewer people are visiting donation bins in Emerald and Blackwater.

CQ Pet Rescue photographer Danielle Fisher said the raffle had to be run digitally given restrictions on socialising.

“We’ve often held smaller raffles just to keep things going, but this is the first big one we’ve had in a few years,” she said.

“Normally we’d go out and sell tickets at the shopping centres, but we’re unable to do that.

“We need to raise funds for the animals to support foster carers with food. We also need to be able to pay our vet bills, and we need to be able to make sure that we continue our work with keeping animals out of the pound and off the street.”

CQ Pet Rescue's Mother's Day Raffle.
Several Emerald businesses offered products worth hundreds of dollars for the raffle. The prizes contain wine, soap, sweets, vouchers, and more. Tickets cost $2 each, with discounts on larger purchases.

“Thank you to the businesses who have donated for the prizes for our Mother’s Day raffle,” Ms Fisher said.

“We wouldn’t be able to hold these types of raffles without the generosity of the businesses and our supporters.”

Tickets for the raffle are available online and five prizes will be awarded on Sunday, May 10.

