Motocross club is a family affair

MOTOCROSS: Emerald Junior Motocross Club secretary Sharon Pease and her husband and vice-president of the club Scott "live and breathe” motocross because, along with their four children, they believe in the power of the sport to develop resilience, quick-thinking and compassion in young people.

Mrs Pease said the club, which last year had 220 members, was thriving and she was looking forward to the annual sign-on day tomorrow.

"Last year we put a lot of working into growing the club.”

Last year the club received a succession of awards from Motorcycling Queensland including Most Improved Club of the Year, they were finalists in the Club of Year category and coach Jake Gook was awarded Coach of the Year.

"We did really well. There's a real talent base around here. I don't know whether it's because a lot of the young riders are from properties and they ride their motorbikes on the properties.

"With motocross, kids need to be really diligent and pay attention to everything going on around them.”

Mrs Pease said the sport was especially popular with riders in the four to seven-year-old age group.

"Riders have to be aware of their surroundings - it teaches kids to think quickly as things can change in the blink of an eye, they might be right behind someone when they come off or have a moment and have only a couple of seconds to react.”

She said the club encouraged riders of all ages - from four years old to veterans.

"More and more people are getting into it because it's a family sport and kids can go and it's a bonding, family activity.

"You can make a day of it and do it all together. Everyone's really friendly - you go there and you might know no-one and guaranteed by the end of the day you'll have made a handful of good friends.”

Tomorrow's sign-on day, with a free sausage sizzle, will be from 9am-noon at CQMX Spare Parts and Accessories, Douglas St, Emerald.

The next club day, on Sunday March 3, will raise funds for Anglicare's Services for Mental Health and Wellness in support of local families, and will be held at the track at Mosquito Creek, Fairbairn Dam Rd with racing from 8am.

Check the club's Facebook page for more details or call Sharon Pease on 0402 809 919.