Motocross injury at national titles

A FRACTURED wrist in the first race of the finals at the Australian Junior Motocross Championships has left Emerald teen Mitchell Alexander down but not out.

Mitchell, who has been competing for nine years, said he cracked a growth plate in his wrist at the national titles held in Horsham, Victoria, on October 1 after making it through the first four races of the competition.

He qualified to compete after placing fourth at the Queensland titles.

He said he had been preparing for his third Australian nationals all year.

Mitchell - who has also recently recovered from a dislocated knee - said he broke his wrist after a crash on the first corner of the first final race.

"Coming into the first corner, there was crash in front of me. I swerved to avoid them, and then got hit from the left side.”

He said he had been proud to make it so far in the titles, competing against 47 riders in the Junior Lites Under 15s division.

He will now take a break for a few weeks while his wrist heals.

Mitchell said he then planned to start training for the seniors competition next year, when he would take part in the Central Queensland Series running from April throughout the year.

"I'm pretty excited, and pretty confident too.”

Mitchell has been competing in the Queensland titles for six years and said he trained every weekend, from 6am on Saturdays and Sundays.

He said he rode all day and was focusing on his high intensity and long intensity fitness.

"I just love going around and meeting the people and seeing different places and going fast on a motorbike.”

Australia is set to host the World Junior Motocross Championships for the first time - also in Horsham - over three days next year. Next year's National Junior titles are planned for Tasmania.