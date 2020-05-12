Motocross riders itching to get back on the track

LIKE many sportspersons across the region, Hayley and Brooke Ball are itching to put their helmets on and get stuck back into training.

Hayley, 12 and Brooke, 9, have represented the region nationally and internationally for motocross and are eagerly waiting for coronavirus restrictions to be lifted.

The young Emerald siblings were lucky enough to travel to New Zealand earlier this year to compete as part of the Go Girl Racing Australia Motocross Team at the King of the Mountain in the Taranaki and Woodville GP Oceania Challenge.

Unfortunately, they both missed some races due to bike issues, but their mum Nicole said they loved every moment of the trip and competition.

Hayley Ball raced at the King of the Mountain in the Taranaki and Woodville GP Oceania Challenge.

“There were some malfunctions, but they all did really well, they had a great time and all rode really well,” she said.

The girls had a big year planned for 2020, with New Zealand just the beginning, although the onset of coronavirus has forced them into their homes, unable to even train.

They would’ve already started the 2020 SEQ series and they will miss the 2020 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship that was expected to be held in Rockhampton in July.

Hayley Ball, 12 (left) and her younger sister Brooke, 9 (second from the left), were two of six Australian riders who competed as part of the Go Girl Racing Australia Motocross Team at the King of the Mountain in the Taranaki and Woodville GP Oceania Challenge.

“They’re itching to get back out, they want to hurry up and start racing,” Nicole said.

“They’re not happy about this all.”

While riders in metropolitan areas have still been able hit the tracks within 50km, Hayley and Brooke haven’t been able to go riding because of the Emerald track closure and travel bans restricting them.

“Our friends in Sydney and Brisbane can go to a recreational facility to ride but here, unless you have your own property you can’t just go down the road and train somewhere,” Nicole said.

“Our property is four hours away near the Whitsunday’s, so we can’t even go there.”

The girls are eager to get back to what they love, but for now will focus on the training.

To keep them in the groove they have been carrying out “a lot” on offsite training to maintain their physical strength.