Queensland Fire and Rescue.
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Alistair Brightman
Motorbike rider crashes, 'dazzled' by car's high beam lights

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Sep 2018 8:30 AM

A MOTORBIKE rider was "dazzled" by an oncoming vehicle's high beam lights so much he veered off the road onto gravel and crashed.

The 77-year-old male was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for checks after the incident on the Burnett Hwy near Poison Creek Rd at Bouldercombe about 8.20pm last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said emergency services came across the man on the side of the road shortly afterwards.

The incident resulted in the fuel tank of the motorbike rupturing and spilling fuel on the road, which Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended and cleaned up.

