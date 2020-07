Rescue 300 returning from Dysart with a 56-year-old man who hit a bull while riding his motorbike on July 15.

Rescue 300 returning from Dysart with a 56-year-old man who hit a bull while riding his motorbike on July 15.

A MOTORBIKE rider sustained suspected head injuries when he hit a bull while riding near Dysart overnight.

The 56-year-old man also fractured his left shoulder when the incident occurred about 8pm on July 15, a RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue spokeswoman said.

The Rescue 300 helicopter flew the man from the Dysart Hospital to the Rockhampton Hospital about 9pm.

He was in a stable condition.