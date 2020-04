Paramedics took two teenagers to Emerald Hospital after a motorcycle crash at Rubyvale.

TWO teenagers were hospitalised after a motorcycle incident at the Gemfields overnight.

The teens were left with minor injuries after the motorcycle crashed on Main St, Rubyvale about 7.50pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

They were both taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.