Motorcycle open day encourages young riders

YOUNGSTERS who have never held a motorbike licence will have the opportunity to go for a ride next month.

Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club is having its annual ‘Come & Try Day’, a free event for those who do not hold Queensland motorcycle licences.

Secretary Nicole Corney said motorcycle racing was “not exactly a sport, but more of a lifestyle”.

“You get to go camping, racing, see your mates every weekend, and travel across the countryside together.

“It’s quite expensive to start up, but Come & Try is for anyone who has never had a licence before, eliminating some of the costs so people can see if they enjoy it and go from there.”

Anyone aged four and up can participate in the racing.

The club asked attendees to bring their own bikes, helmets, goggles, boots, gloves and protective gear.

Anyone who takes part will be eligible for a discounted licence, and those who become Motorcycle Club members can race at club days.

“At our club days, we reach around 100 riders and at our CQ Series two-day event we average about 300 riders,” Ms Corney said.

“Come in, have a look, have a ride, and see if you like doing it.”

The Come & Try Day will be on Saturday, March 7 from 8am to noon at Mozzie Creek.

More information is available on the Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club Facebook page, or Ms Corney can be reached at 0431 176 004.