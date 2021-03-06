Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Motorcycle rider dies in David Low Way crash

Tom Threadingham
6th Mar 2021 11:02 AM | Updated: 4:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 11AM:

A 65-year-old Coolum man has died in a motorbike crash on David Low Way at Marcoola this morning.

Coolum police station officer Sergeant Ben Cox said the man was riding north when he left the road and crashed into trees near the intersection of Boardwalk Boulevard about 8.30am Saturday.

"Witnesses following at the time just said that he failed to negotiate the bend travelling at a bit of speed," Sgt Cox said.

Traffic is flowing in both directions along David Low Way.

Sgt Cox said police would continue to investigate the crash.

Community Newsletter SignUp

EARLIER: Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a serious motorbike crash on a major Coast road.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they were called out to the scene on David Low Way at Mt Coolum at 8.37am.

He said it was a serious crash involving a single motorbike rider.

crash david low way editors picks motorbike crash mt coolum sunshine coast crash sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Was my job worth being killed for?’ How Premier nearly quit

        Premium Content ‘Was my job worth being killed for?’ How Premier nearly quit

        Feature Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed the heavy personal toll the COVID pandemic took on her last year, and the moment she thought about giving the top job away...

        FULL LIST: Search how your childcare centre is rated

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Search how your childcare centre is rated

        Education Hundreds of Queensland childcare centres still not up to standard

        Shipping company fined for dumping on Great Barrier Reef

        Premium Content Shipping company fined for dumping on Great Barrier Reef

        News The Iron Gate was bound for Gladstone when the chief officer authorised dumping of...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Leave the coal in the ground

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Leave the coal in the ground

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.