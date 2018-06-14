Menu
The scene of the crash. Picture: Seven News / Twitter
Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck

by Sophie Chirgwin
14th Jun 2018 6:16 AM

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after colliding with a truck at Archerfield in Brisbane'a south on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened about 2.45pm at the intersection of Balham and Barton roads.

The 47-year-old male rider was declared dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or may have relevant dashcam footage, is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

