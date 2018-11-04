Menu
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service medics transferred a male motorcyclist from Grafton to the Gold Coast after he was involved in a collision with a kangaroo.
Breaking

Motorcyclist critical after collision with roo near Grafton

Tim Howard
by
4th Nov 2018 10:33 AM

A 61-year-old motorcyclist has been flown to a Gold Coast hospital after he collided with a kangaroo near Grafton.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Services, which flew the man from Grafton Hospital Helipad this morning, did not say when the accident occurred.

The service said it was called to take a patient reported to be in a critical condition with head and chest injuries after colliding with a kangaroo about 5km south west of Grafton.

The helicopter flew him to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The collision was the second incident on Claence Valley road's over the weekend after a man was airlifted to Brisbane following an incident where his car left the road, coming to rest in a nearby paddock 50m away at Palmers Island

gold coast university hospital grafton base hospital motorcycle accident westpac life saver rescue helicopter service
