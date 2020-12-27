Menu
A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after crashing at Marburg on Friday evening. Photo: Zizi Averill.
News

Motorcyclist in ICU following Marburg crash

kaitlyn smith
26th Dec 2020 12:15 PM | Updated: 27th Dec 2020 10:09 AM
UPDATE, Sunday 10am: A 47-year-old Lowood man remains in critical condition following a serious motorcycle crash at Marburg on Friday. 

The man has been in Intensive Care at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for almost two days.

It is understood he came off his bike while travelling westbound on the Warrego Hwy around 10.20pm.

He is currently listed in a critical but stable condition. 

Police continue to appeal to anyone with information about the crash. 

UPDATE, Saturday 12pm: A motorcyclist remains in Intensive Care this afternoon following a single-vehicle crash on Christmas night.

It is understood the 47-year-old Lowood man came off his bike on the Warrego Hwy at Marburg around 10.20pm.

He was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

As of midday Saturday, he was listed as critical but stable.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information about the crash to contact them.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit remain ongoing.

INITIAL, 8am: A man has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash at Marburg on Friday evening.

He reportedly lost control of the bike while travelling westbound on the Warrego Hwy.

Emergency crews, including a critical care paramedic, were called to the scene just after 10.20pm.

All lanes of westbound traffic were closed for a short time.

The man was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

