Motorcyclist killed after car crash with mayor

The crash between a car and motorbike in Aitkenvale this morning, with Mayor Jenny Hill standing by the scene. Photo: Facebook

A motorbike rider has died in hospital after colliding with Mayor Jenny Hill's car on a busy Nathan Street this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crash happened shortly before 8am, closing the road to traffic.

Emergency services clean up the scene at the corner of Nathan and Alfred streets. @tsv_bulletin pic.twitter.com/jCa3dcQ6oD — Caitlan Charles (@ccharles93) January 29, 2020

She said paramedics transported one patient to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.

It's since been confirmed by police that the motorcyclist has died.

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed the driver of the car - believed to be Mayor Jenny Hill - was uninjured in the crash.

Nathan St in Aitkenvale - Townsville is CLOSED btwn Ross River Rd & Alfred St due to a serious traffic crash. Pls avoid and seek alt route #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/3e2VIUKkfq — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) January 29, 2020

Motorists can expect delays around the crash scene on the corner of Nathan and Alfred streets as forensics examine the scene.