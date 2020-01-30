Motorcyclist killed after car crash with mayor
A motorbike rider has died in hospital after colliding with Mayor Jenny Hill's car on a busy Nathan Street this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crash happened shortly before 8am, closing the road to traffic.
Emergency services clean up the scene at the corner of Nathan and Alfred streets. @tsv_bulletin pic.twitter.com/jCa3dcQ6oD— Caitlan Charles (@ccharles93) January 29, 2020
She said paramedics transported one patient to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.
It's since been confirmed by police that the motorcyclist has died.
Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed the driver of the car - believed to be Mayor Jenny Hill - was uninjured in the crash.
Nathan St in Aitkenvale - Townsville is CLOSED btwn Ross River Rd & Alfred St due to a serious traffic crash. Pls avoid and seek alt route #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/3e2VIUKkfq— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) January 29, 2020
Motorists can expect delays around the crash scene on the corner of Nathan and Alfred streets as forensics examine the scene.