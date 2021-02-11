Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Vaccine passports are coming soon
News

Motorcyclist suffers ‘severe chest injuries’ in horror crash

by Jacob Miley
11th Feb 2021 8:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST has suffered "severe chest injuries" after falling from his bike on the Gold Coast.

Operations Supervisor David Morgan said a 49-year-old man slid off his motorcycle at the intersection of Banyula Drive and Nerang Connection Road at Nerang just after 5.30am.

The motorcycle came to rest under a parked truck.

The man suffered severe chest injuries, Mr Morgan said.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition. A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman initially said the man was critical.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident a motorcyclist, in his 70s, was rescued after falling about 20 metres down an embankment at Springbrook near Gold Coast Springbrook Rd.

It's understood the motorcyclist was on a group ride when he went missing. He was found about 12.30am and pulled to safety by emergency crews.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the motorcyclist suffered a "significant lower limb injury" and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

jacob.miley1@news.com.au


Originally published as Motorcyclist suffers 'severe chest injuries' in horror crash

More Stories

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Delicate clean-up operation under way after truck rollover

        Premium Content Delicate clean-up operation under way after truck rollover

        News UPDATE: Emergency crews will work into the night on a delicate clean-up operation after a truck rollover at Valkyrie.

        UP TO DATE: CQ Capras women’s squad for 2021

        Premium Content UP TO DATE: CQ Capras women’s squad for 2021

        Rugby League What the players will be working on at their two-day training camp this weekend.

        Mining union slams two key elements of IR bill

        Premium Content Mining union slams two key elements of IR bill

        News The mining union’s Tony Maher says new industrial relations laws will drive down...

        CQ teacher celebrates 80th birthday and 50+ years of service

        Premium Content CQ teacher celebrates 80th birthday and 50+ years of service

        Community Community members gathered to celebrate the milestone achievement.