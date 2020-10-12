Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after suffering significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Walloon on October 11.
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after suffering significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Walloon on October 11.
News

Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant’ injuries in crash

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Oct 2020 7:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST was rushed to hospital after suffering significant injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich on Sunday evening.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to a vehicle and motorcycle crash in Walloon at 5pm yesterday.

A man was transported from the scene of the crash at Haigslea Amberley Road and Anthonys Road to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

"He had significant injuries to his extremities," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"He was transported in a serious condition."

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

crash ipswich motorcyclist
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

        Premium Content Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

        Education Queensland’s most outstanding teachers have been recognised for their profound impact with 30 finalists named for the state’s prestigious teaching accolade.

        EXPLOSIVE RANT: Foul tirade caught on video

        Premium Content EXPLOSIVE RANT: Foul tirade caught on video

        News ‘Hold my ice cream’: Two men unleash abuse on a motorcyclist outside Mackay fast...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        Important Queensland election dates you need to know

        Important Queensland election dates you need to know

        Politics Polling day is just three weeks away, here are the key dates to pencil in your...