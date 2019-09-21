Motorcyclists donning distinguished looks for charity

Distinguished Gentleman's Ride started in Sydney and has spread to countries across the world including Argentina.

CENTRAL Highlands motorcycle enthusiasts will take part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride on September 29 to raise money for prostate cancer and men’s health research.

The first ever Emerald ride will see riders suit up in their smartest dresswear and unite with thousands of classic and vintage styled motorcyclists across the globe.

Event co-ordinator Anthony Saliba said it was a chance for locals to dress dapper and raise awareness for an important cause.

“Everyone is going through some sort of tough time at the moment so it’s a chance for people to switch off and have fun and plus, I’m a big motorbike fan. Anything to promote the hobby and the good causes that go with it,” he said.

“It’s a great, fun event and there’s not much like it out here.

“There’s a lot of riders, so it should be good to have something like that for them.”

Mr Saliba took part in his first ride last year at Darwin, which he said was a great way to rally the motorcycle community.

DGR event co-ordinator Ramsey Sayed said the essence of the organisation was community.

“We bring people together all around the world over a shared passion for classic and vintage motorcycles,” he said.

“This isn’t just a day to look good and go for a ride, it’s a day for all genders to get on their bikes and support the men in their lives.”

Riders will meet at the Emerald Golf Club at 10am on September 29, before they leave at 11am for a ride around town.

“We have close to 30 interested but it would be great to get more involved,” Mr Saliba said.

Anyone is welcome to attend the golf club before or after the event to check out the bikes, have a chat, donate to the cause and enjoy a social afternoon looking over the greens.

Register online at www.gentlemansride.com or through the ‘DGR 2019 – Emerald’ Facebook event.