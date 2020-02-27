Motorists advised to detour popular Emerald road

A POPULAR Emerald Road will see a change in traffic conditions as works are carried out next week.

Traffic conditions will change at the eastern end of Emerald’s Mayfair Drive as contractor Fulton Hogan carries out roadworks.

The affected area stretches from the Gregory Highway to Mayfair Drive intersection to the first roundabout.

The works are scheduled to take place between 6pm and 6am from March 3 to 6, weather permitting.

The road is expected to remain open and under traffic control, but motorists should detour the area where possible via Pilot Farm and Rifle Range Road or via Andrews Road.

This is the second stage of rehabilitation and asphalt resurfacing works on the stretch, improving road surface and drainage.

For more information, contact Central Highlands Council’s customer service centre on 1300 242 686.