Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BE CAUTIOUS: Changed traffic conditions expected on Mayfair Drive, Emerald.
BE CAUTIOUS: Changed traffic conditions expected on Mayfair Drive, Emerald.
News

Motorists advised to detour popular Emerald road

Contributed
27th Feb 2020 12:00 PM

A POPULAR Emerald Road will see a change in traffic conditions as works are carried out next week.

Traffic conditions will change at the eastern end of Emerald’s Mayfair Drive as contractor Fulton Hogan carries out roadworks.

The affected area stretches from the Gregory Highway to Mayfair Drive intersection to the first roundabout.

The works are scheduled to take place between 6pm and 6am from March 3 to 6, weather permitting.

The road is expected to remain open and under traffic control, but motorists should detour the area where possible via Pilot Farm and Rifle Range Road or via Andrews Road.

This is the second stage of rehabilitation and asphalt resurfacing works on the stretch, improving road surface and drainage.

For more information, contact Central Highlands Council’s customer service centre on 1300 242 686.

emerald mayfair drive road works traffic delays
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Runaway baboon gets the snip

      Runaway baboon gets the snip
      • 27th Feb 2020 12:27 PM

      Top Stories

        CQ pub donates to life saving organisation

        premium_icon CQ pub donates to life saving organisation

        News The community pitched in to raise the much needed funds.

        COURT: 40+ people to face Blackwater court

        premium_icon COURT: 40+ people to face Blackwater court

        News More than 40 people will face Blackwater Court on February 27.

        WHAT’S ON: Four things to do this weekend

        WHAT’S ON: Four things to do this weekend

        News Four things to keep you entertained this weekend and beyond.

        ‘He’s my son’: mum talks about terrifying attack

        premium_icon ‘He’s my son’: mum talks about terrifying attack

        Crime Glenella mother watched as her son was jailed