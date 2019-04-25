Motorists behaved over Easter weekend

THE Emerald police station was pleased with the behaviour of motorists travelling across the Central Highlands over Easter.

Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane had some figures from across the long weekend.

"We had 211 random breath tests with one drink driver detected,” Sen Sgt McFarlane said.

"Police also conducted a number of random roadside drug tests which revealed two positive drug drivers, which is a concerning

trend on our roads, and issued 13 traffic infringement notices.”

Speeding was a problem over the weekend for the Central Highlands, with drivers clocked doing well in excess of speed limits.

"Sadly there were still people detected breaking the speed limits with one driver being detected driving at 150km/h on the Capricorn Highway,” Snr Sgt McFarlane said.

"This driver is not only putting his own life in danger but also risking the safety of all of us driving on the highway with our families.

"This driver was issued a $1218 fine and will receive a mandatory three-month minimum disqualification.”

Snr Sgt McFarlane and the Emerald police had final messages for the public.

"Generally, we are fairly happy with the behaviour of people on our roads with most people driving safely and doing the right thing,” he said.

"None of us want to see crashes on our roads and ultimately as a community we do not want to lose any lives on our roads.

"We urge all drivers to adhere to the fatal five, drive to the conditions and return home safely to our families.”