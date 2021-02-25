Motorists caught in flash flooding on Gold Coast

Weather: What to expect from cyclone season

THE Queensland Ambulance Service has urged motorists to keep clear of floodwaters after several vehicles became stranded during flash flooding on the Gold Coast on Wednesday night.

Vehicles have been stranded during flash flooding in Nerang. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

Queensland Ambulance paramedics, Queensland Police and other emergency services responded to "several incidents of vehicles stuck in floodwaters".

The ambulance service reminded motorists "if it's flooded forget it" and to back up if they noticed water across city roads.

The flash flooding came after heavy downpours across the city on Wednesday evening.

Wongawallan, north of Mount Tamborine, recorded 45mm in 30 minutes to 7:15pm, while Worongary Creek, near Mudgeeraba, recorded 46mm in 30 minutes and 67mm in the hour to 6pm.

Clearview, near Nerang, recorded 55mm in 30 minutes to 6:30pm, and 67mm in the hour to 6:55pm.

Rain is again forecast for the Gold Coast on Thursday - although the storms of the last 48 hours are not expected to be repeated as conditions begin to clear.

Friday is expected to warm and sunny, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a high of 32C.

