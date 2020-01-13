Motorists force drugged L-plater to pull over on highway

A HEAVILY drug-affected dad was forced to stop driving when a concerned motorist and road worker made him pull over on the Bruce Hwy.

William Henryk Bugeja, 27 injected methamphetamine before he got behind the wheel on the Bruce Hwy on July 11, 2019.

Bugeja pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges including driving under the influence of drugs, driving while a drug was present in his saliva while being the holder of a learner licence and three counts of possessing dangerous.

Police and ambulance were contacted by a motorist concerned at the state Bugeja was in while driving northbound on the highway at Foreshores.

When police arrived, ambulance were on scene and treating the l-plater for drug intoxication.

Bugeja was still holding his car keys.

Police described Bugeja as "erratic and paranoid"; his pupils were dilated and he was sweating "profusely".

He told police he had recently injected meth and officers saw the fresh needle marks in his arm.

Police found a small amount of meth in Bugeja's vehicle. He was arrested and taken to Gladstone hospital, under guard, for blood testing.

Just weeks earlier on June 29, Bugeja's car was searched by police at Tannum Sands.

Officers sound .7g of amphetamines and 124g of marijuana.

Bugeja was also pulled over by police on June 8 for speeding - 122km in a 100km zone.

He also returned positive results for both meth and marijuana.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Bugeja was "extremely lucky" members of the public stepped in and stopped him from driving.

"They bravely stepped up … they didn't know what state you were in and how you would react," Mr Kinsella said.

"Who knows what may have happened … you were that badly affected."

Bugeja nodded and said "I was in a bad way, your honour,".

Mr Kinsella ordered Bugeja to complete two years' probation, with the condition he would be drug free.

"If you return a positive drug test, probation may breach you and I hope they will," Mr Kinsella said.

Bugeja was also fined $208 and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

A conviction was recorded.