Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A fake speed camera van photographed on the side of a road near a theme park has sparked anger online.
A fake speed camera van photographed on the side of a road near a theme park has sparked anger online.
Crime

Motorists fume over fake speed camera

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
2nd Jan 2020 7:42 PM

A FAKE speed camera van photographed near Dreamworld on the Gold Coast has sparked online uproar.

A photograph of the vehicle was posted to the Facebook group "Gold Coast Radar Trap and RBT Locations", attracting more than 110 shares and 80 comments in a matter of hours.

The rear of the van displays the words "Safe Driving saves lives" under a banner for Verto Kitchens.

Initially commenters to the post were outraged that it was a sneaky ploy by police to catch speeding motorists.

Gold Coast motorists have called out a local company for sign-writing on a van that makes it look like a speed camera.
Gold Coast motorists have called out a local company for sign-writing on a van that makes it look like a speed camera.

But then, others were outraged when that was revealed not to be the case - rather that it was a quirky gimmick by a Gold Coast kitchen renovation company.

One commenter, Joseph Gipp, who said he worked for Verto, wrote that the "vans are themed for advertising".

Matthew Holmes commented that the van was a "stitchup". "Not a camera. Not even cops," he wrote.

Bobby Matijevic shared a picture of the fake speed camera van writing that it was "un-Australian" and "unimpressive".

He claimed he would be boycotting Verto Kitchens.

"Pretty unsafe to be distracting people with all the garbage splattered all over that van parked next to a busy main road," Mr Matijevic wrote.

"Verto Kitchens think they are pretty funny with this fake speed camera van in Coomera, they think this is a great marketing technique and will boost new year sales, I disagree."

Last week, the Queensland Police Service was under fire after a legitimate speed camera was photographed parked on a bike path in Bracken Ridge.

Social media users slammed the position of the speed camera.

"Ludicrous … Seriously, could I park on that bicycle path and not get booked or towed away?," Ron Warmington wrote on Facebook.

fines motoring police speed camera

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: CQ's most diagnosed diseases in 2019

        premium_icon REVEALED: CQ's most diagnosed diseases in 2019

        News The top three most prevalent diseases may come as a surprise.

        Clermont slapped with water restrictions

        premium_icon Clermont slapped with water restrictions

        News CQ mining town starts 2020 on water restrictions

        Nothing could prepare the drought angels for what they’d see

        premium_icon Nothing could prepare the drought angels for what they’d see

        Weather Angels help Dingo grazier on her drought-stricken property.

        RACE DAY: 50+ photos from the New Year’s Eve races

        premium_icon RACE DAY: 50+ photos from the New Year’s Eve races

        News Hundreds of people saw in the new year at Emerald’s Pioneer Park.