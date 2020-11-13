Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Information

Motorists to expect delays with Capricorn Hwy lane closures

Kristen Booth
13th Nov 2020 1:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TEMPORARY lane closures will be in place on the Capricorn Highway next week while works are carried out.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises motorists that pavement investigation work is being undertaken at the Ardurad Road intersection, Blackwater.

To facilitate the work, temporary lane closures will be in place on the Capricorn Highway and MacKenzie Street from Monday, November 16 to Wednesday, November 18.

Work will be carried out daily between 6am and 4pm.

“Road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works,” a spokesman said.

For information on the latest traffic conditions call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit the website.

More stories:

Alleged drink-driver hid behind a bush to avoid police

Moranbah police probe brazen mowing assault

blackwater capricorn highway department of transport and main roads road closed road works
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thrills and spills guaranteed when bucking bulls hit Airlie

        Premium Content Thrills and spills guaranteed when bucking bulls hit Airlie

        eXtra Buck yeah! PBR Australia is set to bring bucking bulls to town for the first time this weekend.

        FIND WORK: CQ jobs hub to grow, expand career offerings

        Premium Content FIND WORK: CQ jobs hub to grow, expand career offerings

        Careers The free online service has advertised 1069 careers since its inception in...

        Moranbah police probe brazen mowing assault

        Premium Content Moranbah police probe brazen mowing assault

        Crime The man was wearing a hi-vis work shirt when the incident occurred about 2.45pm

        New partnership to train doctors in regional QLD

        Premium Content New partnership to train doctors in regional QLD

        Education Up to 40 doctors in regional Queensland will be trained each year following a...