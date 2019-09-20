Motorkhana teaches road-readiness

SCREECHING FUN: The Emerald Motorsport Association’s upcoming social motorkhana program will teach people car handling know-how away from busy roads.

Emerald juniors intimidated by busy roads or keen to flaunt their motoring mettle can practise in the security of the AgGrow grounds later this month, thanks to Emerald Motorsport Association.

The social dirt motorkhana event will help young motorists develop the tools needed for later life on the road – or the dirt.

Emerald Motorsport Association’s Rob Moore described the program as a fun, educational opportunity that would help participants build driving confidence and meet fellow enthusiasts.

“It’s the grassroots of motor­sports and you learn to ­manoeuvre a car safely without having to worry about traffic,” he said.

“It can be scary when you’re learning on real roads and you have to manage everything at once while worrying about other road users.”

The event will be on Sunday, September 29, and is open to anyone older than 12 years with a CAMS licence.

It will run from 9am to 2pm and involve navigating timed courses.

All vehicles will be inspected for safety.

Moore encouraged all ages to come along and race against the clock.

“Come to learn and have a laugh,” he said.

“When people get out of the car, they’re always smiling.”