Mountain challenge is back

BREATHTAKING: Minerva Hills National Park. INSET: 2018 SMC committee members Alex Whitehead, Ben Kavanagh and Mindy Durdin with special guests Coolangatta Gold winner Hayley Bateup and ex -NRL player Chris Walker. Contributed

THIS weekend, some of the best amateur runners in the state will tackle a mountainous challenge, all in the name of charity.

Springsure Mountain Challenge will see hundreds of cross country enthusiasts take on a 17km track, which runs from Springsure Golf Club through Minerva Hills National Park, to raise money for local charities.

SMC committee member Mindy Durdin said 205 people laced up to tackle the track last year, travelling from as far afield as Brisbane and Aramac.

"An outstanding $7000 was raised for our charities, Springsure RSL and RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue,” Ms Durdin said.

This year, the challenge committee initially decided to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctors Service and to purchase an Automatic External Defibrillator for Springsure Golf Club.

However, when the devastating floods hit the communities of the north west earlier this year, the committee decided to extend their fund-raising efforts.

"The SMC committee wanted to get behind our neighbours in the north west and show our support, to give what we can and to show that when the headlines fade, our neighbours in the bush will not be forgotten,” Ms Durdin said.

"We are now splitting the funds raised, after the purchase of the AED unit, between the RFDS and Sisters of the North, an organisation based in Cloncurry who are working to distribute donated funds to affected families through vouchers to local businesses in their affected communities.”

Ms Durdin said the committee appreciated those sponsors who had come on board for this year's event, given challenging conditions across the state.

"Specifically this year it's been really tough looking for sponsorship because it's been so dry everywhere which impacts people on the land and people in town and the businesses as well,” she said.

"We really do appreciate the support we've gotten from businesses in Springsure, Emerald and the surrounding towns, otherwise we wouldn't be able to make it as successful an event.”

The event has also been sponsored by businesses from as far afield as Toowoomba and Roma.

"People have come on board and put their hands in their pockets and it makes a big difference to the event,” Ms Durdin said.

"We wouldn't be as successful as we are without the support of local businesses and businesses for afar, through sponsorships and raffle donations.”

Springsure Mountain Challenge is on this Sunday, May 12.

Registrations open from 6am and the race starts at 8am.

Following the race, there will be a presentation and the raffle draw, as well as a demonstration of how an AED unit works by the Springsure and Emerald Ambulance Services.

For more information, phone Mindy on 0488 699 350.