Moura cattle man 'humbled'

A MOURA man has been recognised as one of Australia's agricultural industry innovators.

Cattle producer Alistair Corr was one of five Queensland recipients to receive a Nuffield Scholarship with support from Australian Agricultural Company, Consolidated Pastoral Company, Elders, North Australian Pastoral Company and S. Kidman & Co.

Mr Corr said he was both humbled and excited to receive a Nuffield Scholarship.

"I was incredibly humbled, it was one of those things where I threw my hat into the ring and had a go,” he said. "I am very excited for the challenges ahead.”

Mr Corr plans to use his Nuffield Scholarship to research the effect a range of well-being factors before, during and after transport can have on the production value of cattle.

"I am investigating how we can better prepare our cattle for the experiences of handling and transport in the aim to improve cattle stability to cope with stress and find the world's best practice in doing so.”

As both the owner of a small-scale trading operation and manager of a large intensive grazing, backgrounding and breeding business, Mr Corr sees huge potential for productivity and wellbeing outcomes to improve simultaneously.

"The measures that producers take to look after their animals are rarely discussed and there have been few attempts to quantify the benefits of better welfare practices,” he said. "By researching international best practice and objectively quantifying the benefits of animal well-being in terms of weight, fertility, or productivity, we can have a more structured and robust discussion around how to improve animal wellbeing outcomes and make a clear case for the benefits of doing so.”

Mr Corr manages a 12,100-hectare corporate aggregation turning off around 1200 steers and 1000 heifers each year, as well as running his private herd of around 250 cattle.

Seeking to learn more about both subjective and objective animal well-being assessments, he will travel throughout Western Europe, where livestock producers operate in a well-developed animal well-being framework, and then across North America, Canada and South America where he will explore the data driven feedlot industries.