Moura woman blames ‘mum defence mode’ for violent text

A Moura mum claimed she went into "mum defence mode" and sent a violent text message after being provoked by her victim, a court heard.

Tiffany Lee Nicholson, 26, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes read the facts of Nicholson's case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On the evening of February 12, Nicholson's victim received a text message to the effect of: "What I do in my life is not yours or anyone else's business, f****** shut your mouth before I shut it for you."

Nicholson's victim then contacted police after receiving the message and they attended Nicholson's residence a short time later.

When questioned by police, Nicholson made full admissions to sending the text message and cited ongoing issues with the victim as her reasoning behind the message.

"She messaged my whole family worried about the welfare of my kids because I play video games," Nicholson told the court.

"I just went into mum defence mode."

Ms Beckinsale said there was plenty of other ways to message the victim in a non-violent manner to sort their differences.

"You are fortunate it was one text sent in this circumstance, otherwise the punishment I would have imposed would have been more harsh," she said.

Nicholson was placed on a six month good behaviour bond with a $500 recognisance and no conviction was recorded.

