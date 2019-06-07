What’s leaving Netflix this June

The British PM (Hugh Grant) and Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) getting cosy in the car in a scene from Love Actually.

Courtesy of climate change, leaving one's bed is fraught with danger and frozen extremities. Luckily, we have been blessed with a long weekend, so rug up and try to ignore the world's impending doom with the latest shows and movies about to leave Netflix.

Love Actually (June 6)

Yes, you read that right, one of the corniest and most-beloved modern Christmas films will be departing your queues. Get your last fill of Hugh Grant's "adorkable" dance moves, and Alan Rickman treating Emma Thompson like we never believed he could in this classic movie.

Martha Bakes (June 13)

Before intoxicating baking videos graced our Facebook feeds, Martha Stuart was the queen of all things sugary sweet and butter filled. Pick up some new cooking tricks, or simply enjoy all of her drool-worthy creations in this delectable series.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (June 30)

James Avery as Philip Banks and Will Smith as William “Will” Smith in the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Picture: AP Photo/NBC, Ron Tom

One of Will Smith's finest creations. It's hilarious, heartwarming and features some seriously questionable fashion choices. If you have never tried to memorise the opening sequence you have not lived, so get to bingeing immediately.

Shameless (June 30)

William H Macy as Frank Gallagher in Shameless. Picture: Supplied/Foxtel

If British comedy is your thing, Shameless, the BAFTA award-winning series will be your next favourite. Featuring the entrancing James McAvoy (I mean, those eyes though), this show follows the Gallagher family as they navigate deadbeat parents, the local family crime syndicate and neighbours with sex lives worthy of a camera crew.

The Fashion Fund (June 13)

Move aside trashy dating shows, Fashion Fund is a reality series assisting aspiring fashion designers to start their careers. Led by the esteemed Vogue editor Anna Wintour, the competitors gun for $300,000 and the mentorship of a lifetime. If Vogue is your bible, and you would never wear tights as pants, this series is for you.