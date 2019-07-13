Mowing down $2 million for Aussie kids

PUSHING FOR SUPPORT: Claude 'Mowerman' Harvey has made it to Emerald on his journey for Bravehearts.

CLAUDE "Mowerman” Harvey has made it to Emerald on his epic 38-day tour of regional Queensland.

For over a decade, Mr Harvey - who was recently awarded an OAM - has been pushing his trusty mower all over Australia to raise $2 million by 2022 for child protection organisation Bravehearts.

While he said he was feeling a bit tired, Mr Harvey said he was excited to be in Emerald.

"I started in Toowoomba and I came from Esk, then to Nanango, Biloela and now I'm in Emerald,” Mr Harvey said.

Mr Harvey said he had received an "enormous amount” of support on his tour so far.

"I'm hoping everybody gets out and supports me in Emerald,” he said.

"I've been to Emerald once before when I came through before (in 2017). That was two years ago and I did pretty well in Emerald last time I was here.

"I've been doing this for 13 years for Bravehearts. It's my passion to do and it builds me higher every time I come into a town.”