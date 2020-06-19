Menu
MP asks ACCC to investigate Emerald fuel prices

Timothy Cox
19th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
THE State Government is seeking an independent investigation into fuel prices in Emerald.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham today wrote to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims asking the independent, national body to look into whether fuel retailers were ripping off Emerald drivers.

Dr Lynham said the State Government “shares Emerald residents’ concerns about inflated petrol prices”.

“Emerald motorists deserve a better deal at the fuel bowser,” he said.

“We have seen that motorists in these regions are not getting the same low fuel prices as those in larger cities particularly during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We know Queenslanders are doing it tough as a result of this global pandemic and it is unfair Emerald locals are dealt a double blow with high fuel prices.

The cost of fuel in Emerald has changed little since March, leading some Central Highlands residents to describe the situation as “highway robbery” and a “total rip off”.

RACQ data this month showed that Emerald had the highest prices in Queensland throughout May, and at the time of writing, those prices remained.

“International oil and refined fuel prices are now on the way up from their historic lows and it is important for the economic recovery of Queensland that motorists are not paying more than they should be for fuel,” Dr Lynham said.

“I have asked the ACCC to look [at] and investigate fuel prices in Emerald and bring what action they can, including naming and shaming the retailers who are doing the wrong thing.

“While we await the Federal Treasurer to give the ACCC some real powers to deal with this issue, I encourage all motorists to use their buying power and spend their money with servos who are doing the right thing.”

