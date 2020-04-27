MP calls for better support of small businesses

NOT ENOUGH: Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar says the State Government should do more to protect small businesses.

NOT ENOUGH: Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar says the State Government should do more to protect small businesses.

MEMBER for Gregory Lachlan Millar has criticised the State Government for failing to provide enough timely assistance to small businesses and for cancelling its budget before the October election.

“We need to make sure that we keep the government of the day accountable,” Mr Millar said.

“The Labor Government was the last government in Australia to announce any stimulus package and the first to cancel its budget.”

Mr Millar suspected the budget was withheld to prevent criticism of the government’s finances.

“I think they don’t want to put a budget out because prior to COVID-19, the budget was in bad shape,” he said.

“I think they have no intention of putting a budget out because it’ll show how they’ve mismanaged the economy.”

The Queensland Government last month announced a two-month payroll tax refund for businesses, and a three-month waiver of future payroll tax.

But many small businesses do not pay payroll tax, Mr Millar said, so are receiving little support from those stimulus measures.

“They’re happy to give millions of dollars at the drop of a hat to a multinational, but we’ve got nothing for small business.

“The State Government needs to provide better assistance to small business to get through this.

“We need a budget so we can plan our way out of this, and we need a stimulus for small businesses that have been forced to shut down.”

Emerald Chamber of Commerce president Victor Cominos agreed that the Central Highlands needed tax cuts and loans for businesses.

I believe that the government has to reduce red tape to make it easier for people to do business,” he said.

“It has to make a facility available so that loans are obtainable with greater ease, and reduce or abolish the likes of payroll tax, land tax, and other taxes imposed by the State Government.”