A Canadian MP made the mother of all mistakes during a parliament session, leaving his colleagues stunned.
Politics

MP caught naked in parliament

by Ben Graham
15th Apr 2021 2:25 PM

A Canadian Liberal MP was caught wearing his birthday suit in the virtual House of Commons.

William Amos appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked yesterday.

A screenshot shows him standing behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, with his private parts hidden by what appears to be a mobile phone in one hand.

"This was an unfortunate error," Amos said in a statement.

"My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologise to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was an honest mistake and it won't happen again."

MP Claude DeBellefeuille, the party whip, spoke about the incident in parliament.

"It may be necessary to remind the members, especially the male ones, that a tie and jacket are obligatory, but so are a shirt, boxer shorts or pants," she said.

"We have seen that the member is in great physical shape, but I think members should be reminded to be careful and control the camera well."

Liberal Party member Mark Holland said that Mr Amos was "utterly mortified".

""I don't think there was any ill intent. It's certainly an unfortunate circumstance," he said.

"This is a warning to everybody. You've got to really always assume that camera is on and be very careful any time you wander anywhere near that camera that you're dressed appropriately."

As people around the world have adapted to working from home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, mishaps on Zoom and video calls have become common place - some more serious than others.

Last year, the New Yorker fired writer Jeffrey Toobin after he was caught masturbating during a video meeting; while a Texas lawyer shot to fame in a lighter moment when he was unable to turn off a Zoom filter that replaced his image with that of a sad cat.

Originally published as MP caught naked in parliament

