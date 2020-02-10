MP denounces minister over ag college laws

CLOSED: A recently-passed bill included an amendment that repealed the framework for the ag colleges.

MEMBER for Gregory Lachlan Millar has accused Agriculture Minister Mark Furner of acting in secret and at late notice to clinch the dissolution of Central Queensland’s agricultural colleges.

Having closed in practical terms late last year, the Emerald and Longreach colleges’ fate was legally affirmed in the Agriculture and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2019, which passed Queensland Parliament on Thursday, January 6.

The bill was introduced by Mr Furner in August last year, but originally did not contain legislation relevant to the agriculture colleges.

In its final form, however, it included an amendment that repealed the QATC Act, the framework for the training colleges.

The explanatory notes to Mr Furner’s amendment state that abolishing that framework was necessary to permit the future use of the properties by other organisations, since the QATC Act included no provision for the closure of the colleges or the transfer of their assets.

Mr Millar said the “late amendment” was inserted into the omnibus bill to avoid scrutiny.

“Given the significance of what they were doing – they knew that this was required for over 12 months – why wasn’t this put through the committee process when it was introduced last year?” he said.

“Why did they slip this in as an amendment at the last minute during the debate?”

Mr Millar said the government-commissioned Coaldrake Review of the residential training model was “conducted on legally false grounds”.

Because the QATC Act had not, at the time, been repealed, he said Mr Furner “did not have the power to dispose of the assets”.

“The Coaldrake Review should have been about how to update our agricultural training,” he said. “What we found out was how to get rid of the colleges.

“This community consultation was all about what to do with the college campuses now they are empty. It was never a consultation about how the agricultural training project could be saved.

“Essentially, it was a consultation about selling real estate.”

Mr Furner said Mr Millar was embarrassing himself.

“For six years [Mr Millar] has been ducking and weaving and pretending he didn’t know that students and industry were choosing other options for agricultural education,” Mr Furner said.

“Under the approach of Mr Millar, the QATC sites would be crumbling facilities that would fail to serve both students and industry.

“Well considered and commercial-in-confidence negotiations are approaching their conclusion and I am confident these facilities will contribute to a bright future for these communities.”