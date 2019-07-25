Menu
The Abode Hotel in Canberra, where a state politician kicked in a door after a disturbance. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas
News

MP destroys door in hotel ‘rage’

by Sam Clench
25th Jul 2019 10:42 AM

A Victorian Labor MP has been taken in for questioning by ACT police after an explosive incident at his Canberra hotel this morning.

Will Fowles, who claimed the seat Burwood as Victoria's Labor government won re-election in a landslide last year, was reportedly involved in a dispute with hotel staff as he claimed they were illegally holding his luggage.

Mr Fowles allegedly destroyed a door during the altercation.

The incident happened at Abode Apartments in the suburb of Kingston, a five-minute drive from the federal parliament.

The Abode Hotel in Kingston. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas
Former journalist Kellie Sloane, who is now the CEO of Life Education NSW, was also staying at the hotel.

Posting about the incident on Twitter, Ms Sloane reported that she and other guests were unable to enter for some time this morning, leaving them stuck outside in subzero temperatures.

She said the first group of police officers on the scene described the man involved as "a piece of work".

Police stopped Ms Sloane from photographing the politician as he exited the building "looking embarrassed". As he passed members of the media, he said: "How the f*** did they get here so fast?"

Mr Fowles is not commenting yet, but plans to make a statement later today.

Victorian MP Will Fowles.
