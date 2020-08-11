Menu
Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson will return to Canberra. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Politics

MP plans to return to parliament

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
11th Aug 2020 10:35 AM
Federal Herbert MP Phillip Thompson has plans to return to parliament at the end of the month despite the Australian Capital Territory being considered a hotspot.

State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk closed the border from Saturday August 8, declaring people travelling to Queensland from New South Wales and the ACT would have to isolate in a hotel for two weeks.

Mr Thompson, who opted to steer clear of Capital Hill when the pandemic first began because his wife was close to giving birth, will be one of the MPs in Canberra at the end of the month. Mr Thompson said he had received advice that it was safe to travel and he would not be required to quarantine when he returned.

Victorian MPs, including Health Minister Greg Hunt, Speaker Tony Smith, and Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, were expected to quarantine from yesterday.

Mr Thompson said this could change if MPs were considered a risk to the nation's health.

"If there is a risk, I will not go, I will not be putting my community at any risk," he said.

Federal parliament will sit in two periods from August 24 to September 3.

