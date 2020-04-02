Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar.
Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar.
News

MP says councils need urgent financial support

Timothy Cox
2nd Apr 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBER for Gregory Lachlan Millar says the State Government must urgently provide financial reinforcement to West Queensland if it is to survive the back-to-back affects of drought COVID-19.

“We have been crushed by eight years of drought which is still an ongoing reality for us,” Mr Millar said.

“Now our tourism industry has hit a brick wall. Normally, from April to October, tourists flood into western Queensland injecting over $500 million into western economies every year.

“The pandemic has shut the tourism and hospitality industries down. We are facing a tourist drought and I fear it will bring us to our knees.

Mr Millar said tourist attractions and businesses of all sizes were struggling with coronavirus restrictions.

“This has slammed our bush pubs, our cafes, our motels and caravan parks,” he said.

“I am genuinely fearful that we may see a wave of bankruptcies, where people are just forced to surrender after such a long fight to stay afloat through the drought.”

Mr Millar said providing funding to the regional councils would be an efficient way to fortify their economies, and said the Queensland premier should do so. The Gregory electorate comprises nine local government areas, which Mr Millar said “are now at risk of rate defaults”.

“Local government is the biggest government presence in the west,” he said. “They are a major employer and a major contributor to wellbeing in rural and remote parts. They do an amazing job covering huge areas with a very small ratepayer funding base.

“Reinforce the budgets of our western councils so they can continue to assist their communities and employ their staff.”

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Women’s business event goes ahead after moving online

        premium_icon Women’s business event goes ahead after moving online

        News Women and business owners across the Central Highlands share their personal experiences and connect with others.

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk issues a final warning after rules flouted

        Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        premium_icon Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        News Teachers on frontline are calling for help in unprecedented numbers

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        ‘Take it seriously, Qld lives are at stake’

        Health Queensland’s Health Minister has issued a confronting warning