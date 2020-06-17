MP tours to promote ‘backyard’ travel

MEMBER for Gregory Lachlan Millar has added his voice to the tourism industry’s plea for the resumption of normal business given weaker COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Millar recently travelled throughout the Central Highlands and Central West to showcase locations such as the Gemfields, Capella, and Barcaldine on his Facebook page.

“It’s time to have a holiday in your own backyard and we’re encouraging as many people in Queensland to come and visit the Central Highlands and also Western Queensland,” he said.

“Tourism operators at the moment are desperate to see people come and stay and we need to have that money flow into these small, family-owned businesses operating in our area.”

Queenslanders are now permitted to travel across the state provided they do not gather in groups greater than 20.

The third and final stage of lifting restrictions is planned for July 10.

“Tourism operators are on their knees financially because we haven’t had a tourism season this year,” Mr Millar said.

“If we don’t get some sort of tourism going in the Central Highlands and West Queensland it won’t be until next April before they’ll be able to restart again.”

The Central Highlands has been included in Tourism and Events Queensland’s ‘Good to Go’ campaign, which encourages exploring attractions close to home.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll last week said that tourism in the Highlands would begin to pick up now that there were fewer restrictions on movement and socialising.

“The stunning sandstone wilderness areas of Carnarvon Gorge and Sapphire Gemfields are always high on bucket list adventures during winter for our interstate visitors, but this multimillion-dollar campaign will entice more Queenslanders to experience the stunning pockets of paradise right here in our own backyard,” she said.