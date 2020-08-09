Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
Offbeat

MP's campaign slapped with dildo 'attack'

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
9th Aug 2020 7:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A North Queensland MP has been the target of a "dildo attack" after a sex toy was attached to his face on a political campaign sign.

Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan poked fun at the creative critic behind the vandalism on his Facebook page, posing in front of the defaced sign at Dingo Beach with a grin.

A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.

"My campaign has come under dildo attack," he wrote this afternoon.

"Here's hoping the owner from the LNP or Labor comes back to collect it."

A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.
A creative critic has defaced one of MP Jason Costigan's campaign signs with a dildo.

The dildo appears to be attached to the sign with wire in the attempt to insult the MP.

The sign, which is attached to a fence post, is in prime view of passing traffic.

More Stories

editors picks jason costigan politics sex toys

Just In

    US man dies from the plague

    US man dies from the plague
    • 9th Aug 2020 6:41 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chiller boxes plans in Central Queensland for pest carcasses

        Premium Content Chiller boxes plans in Central Queensland for pest carcasses

        News UP to five hunters will be able to access a game meat refrigeration storage facility planned for Central Queensland.

        Drink driving mine worker faces the consequences

        Premium Content Drink driving mine worker faces the consequences

        News The father of three faced court after drink driving at Blackwater

        50 metre wall of flame in fiery Bruce Hwy crash

        Premium Content 50 metre wall of flame in fiery Bruce Hwy crash

        News Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash at 11.15pm on the Bruce Highway.

        5 day mission to move 3000t dragline 5km

        Premium Content 5 day mission to move 3000t dragline 5km

        Offbeat The massive mine excavator ‘walked’ across the Peak Downs Highway this week.