NOT HAPPY: Shadow Minister for Fire, Emergency Services and Volunteers Lachlan Millar and Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford have come to blows over the Queensland Bushfires Review Report.
MPs in public clash over new report

Taylor Battersby
18th Jul 2019 4:48 PM

A STATE minister has rejected claims by the Labor Government about vegetation management legislation.

On a radio program earlier this week, Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford said a review of the act was not required following recommendations in the Queensland Bushfires Review Report.

Shadow Minister for Fire, Emergency Services and Volunteers Lachlan Millar said he "couldn't believe his ears” when he heard Mr Crawford.

Read the full story about Mr Millar and Mr Crawford's clash here.

craig crawford emergency services and volunteers lachlan millar member for gregory minister for fire and emergency services queensland bushfires review report shadow minister for fire vegetation management act
Central Queensland News

