MP's stance on abortion

MEMBER for Gregory Lachlan Millar will not be supporting the latest push to reform abortion laws, while Member for Burdekin Dale Last has said he would not be making a decision until he sees the details of the Bill.

Mr Millar said this issue was highly personal.

"I believe that we should keep the laws as they are and will not be supporting any proposed changes,” he said.

"I do not agree with legalising abortion or allowing abortions up to 22 weeks without medical reason. Nor do I agree with mandating that medical professionals, be they doctors, midwives or nurses, must carry out abortions if they have conscientious objections to the process.

Mr Millar said he would be discussing the matter further with his state LNP colleagues, however, he maintains that he is personally opposed to the changes.

Under new laws to be introduced to state parliament, a doctor may lawfully terminate a pregnancy up to 22 weeks. Women would not need to provide a reason.

After 22 weeks, a lawful termination can be performed, provided it is approved by two doctors.

There will be safe zones of 150 metres placed around abortion clinics to prevent women, their loved ones and staff from being harassed and intimidated as they enter.

Doctors and medical professionals can object to performing an abortion, but must refer the woman to another doctor that will.

However, they must perform an abortion, even if they disagree, in emergency situations where the woman's life is at risk.

Mr Last said this was a highly emotive issue and not something that should be decided without all the details.

"I won't be making a decision until I see the details of the Bill when it's introduced to parliament,” he said.

"Deb Frecklington, the LNP leader, will be seeking a briefing from the Law Reform Commission and I will be taking that into account as well as the report from the Parliamentary Committee when it is tabled in Parliament.”

The bill will be debated when it goes before Parliament later this year.